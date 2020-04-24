MS Dhoni Keen on Playing IPL but Don’t Think He Wants to Play for India Again, Says CSK Teammate Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh and MS Dhoni With IPL Trophy (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Harbhajan Singh feels MS Dhoni si done playing for India and although he will return to cricket with the Indian Premier League (IPL), Dhoni might never play for India again. Harbhajan, who plays with Dhoni in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise of the IPL, was asked the question on Dhoni’s future while he was speaking in a live Instagram chat with Rohit Sharma and he replied by saying that he feels the veteran has already played his last match for the Indian cricket team and although he might not return to international cricket, Dhoni is keen on playing the IPL. The 38-year-old last played for India in the ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand and has since been on a self-imposed exile from cricket. Rohit Sharma Has ‘No Idea’ About MS Dhoni’s Future in International Cricket, Urges Fans to Ask CSK Captain Directly.

“When I was at the Chennai Super Kings camp, a lot of people asked me whether MS Dhoni will play for India again and get selected for the T20 World Cup. I told them ‘I don’t know. Whatever he wants to do, that’s his decision’,” Harbhajan said during in the live Instagram chat with Rohit. “He wants to play IPL 100 percent. But one needs to know his take on whether he wants to play for India anymore or not. Michael Hussey Reveals Why MS Dhoni Is the ‘Greatest Finisher’.

“I think he doesn’t want to play for India again. He has played so much for India. As far as I know him, he doesn’t want to don the blue jersey again. He decided that India’s last match in the World Cup was his last. A few people have also told me that this is the case,” Harbhajan added. Harbhajan was part of the 2007 T20I and the 2011 World Cups winning sides that led by Dhoni triumphed all to become world champions. MS Dhoni Fans Agitated As BCCI Shares Video of Wicket-Keeping Drill for 'Budding Wicket-Keepers' by R Sridhar.

Meanwhile, Rohit was also asked the same question on Dhoni’s future. He, however, refused to give his opinion and suggested that fans should pay the latter a visit at his Ranchi home and ask the questions themselves. “When MS Dhoni is not playing cricket, he goes out of radar. He goes underground. Whoever wants to know, you can directly go to him, you know he stays in Ranchi,” said Rohit, India’s limited-overs vice-captain.

“You can’t go now but after the lockdown, you take a car, bike or flight go to his place and ask him ‘What are you going to do? Will you play or not?’ We don’t know what’s happening with him. We haven’t heard any news about him. The last match of the World Cup was in July. From there, till now we haven’t heard anything I have no idea.”

Dhoni was supposed to return to the cricketing fold with the IPL 2020 and had even hit the ground running by participating in the CSK preparatory camp before it was cut short due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament has also been suspended until further notice by the BCCI due to the nationwide lockdown and the pandemic crisis situation.