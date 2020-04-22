‘Dreams Become Reality’: Harbhajan Singh Relives His First Test Wicket Against Australia in 1998 (View Post)

Harbhajan Singh (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Harbhajan Singh will go down as one of the best spinners to have played for India and his record in international cricket speaks volumes of his prowess. At present, he is a holder of 711 wickets in international cricket. However, the journey of the spinner’s illustrious career went underway against Australia in 1998. Recently, the star spinner also relived the Test match and cherished his maiden Test wicket. Harbhajan went down memory lane shared a video on Instagram of his first-ever Test dismissal. ‘Singh Is King’: Harbhajan Singh Relives His Blistering Knock Against Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2015 (View Post).

“When dreams become reality .. my first test wicket in my debut test match 1998.. #grateful #teamindia thank you for the video @realjoshe,” wrote Harbhajan while sharing the video on Instagram. Former Aussie batsman Greg Blewett was the first victim of Harbhajan’s turning deliveries in international cricket. Since then, the prolific off-spinner didn’t look back and delivered one brilliant spell after another. Within a month of his Test debut, Harbhajan got his ODI cap too and he delivered there too. Meanwhile, let’s look at Harbhajan’s first scalp in Test cricket.

As of now, the star spinner is now around the Indian team. However, no fact can deny Harbhajan’s enormous contribution to Indian cricket. He, however, continues to play domestic games and his next assignment was scheduled to get underway with the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 where he currently plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, fans are unlikely to witness the blitzes in the T20 extravaganza.