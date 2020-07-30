Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have become proud parents as they have been blessed with a baby boy. Hardik Pandya took to social media and to announce the arrival of the newborn baby. No sooner he took to social media to share the news of the arrival of the newborn, the little one already broke the Internet and became the top trend. Pandya Jr as we address him would be surely joining the bandwagon of the kids who would not only be a trendsetter but would also make the netizens go awe with his cute antics. But there's still a lot of time to go for this. Hardik Pandya Announces Birth of Baby Boy, Mumbai Indians and Cricket Fans Congratulate Indian All-Rounder.

Talking about the present, even his franchise Mumbai Indians took to social media and congratulate the new parents. Hardik took to social media and shared the picture of the baby holding papa's hand. The adorable snap was captioned with the words, "We are blessed with our baby boy ❤️🙏🏾." Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram We are blessed with our baby boy ❤️🙏🏾 A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Jul 30, 2020 at 3:03am PDT

Mumbai Indians shared the same snap to congratulate the parents and also welcomed Pandya Jr to the Mumbai Indians family.

KL Rahul, Sara Tendulkar and other close friends of the Mumbai Indians all-rounder also posted congratulatory message and blessed the newborn. We congratulate Pandya family for the arrival of the little one.

