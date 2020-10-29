Hardik Pandya shared a picture with his baby boy Agastya and called him the ‘greatest gift’. Pandya is currently in UAE playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for defending IPL champions Mumbai Indians. The MI and team India all-rounder is certainly missing his wife and his little boy and has been occasionally sharing pictures throwback pictures with his wife Natasa Stankovic and baby boy. Natasa and their boy have not travelled to the UAE and are back in India. Pandya had in the past shared on social media how much he was missing his love and his child. IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya, Chris Morris Reprimanded for Breaching Code of Conduct.

In the throwback picture, Pandya can be seen holding Agastya in his arms. Like his father, Agastya is also staring at the camera. Pandya captioned the image as “Greatest gift”. In the picture, Pandya is holding his little boy in his arms as they both pose for the picture.

Hardik Pandya Shares Throwback Picture With Baby Boy Agastya

View this post on Instagram 🌎❤️ Greatest gift ❤️ A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Oct 29, 2020 at 4:51am PDT

Pandya and Stankovic were blessed with the baby on July 30. The couple named him Agastya as suggested in an Instagram story shared by Hardik. The couple has, however, not confirmed the name of their child. Since then, Pandya has been keeping his fans updated about the health condition of his wife Natasa and also Agastya. The Mumbai Indians star has also been sharing some lovely throwback pictures of his little boy.

Hardik Pandya's Cheering Squad

View this post on Instagram My cheer squad 🥰 A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Sep 25, 2020 at 5:30am PDT

Meanwhile, in the IPL, Pandya has been in sensational form and recently smashed a 20-ball half-century against Rajasthan Royals although Mumbai Indians lost the game. He also played a crucial role in their five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore that propelled Mumbai Indians to16 points after 12 matches and have made them the favourites to qualify for the IPL playoffs.

