Mumbai Indians registered a comprehensive 57-run victory over Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 1 of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. After scoring a mountain of 200 runs while batting first, MI bowlers put a clinical bowling performance as DC were restricted to 143/8. With this, the Rohit Sharma-led side advanced to their sixth IPL final and will be raring to defend their title. Soon after the match, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya – took to their Instagram page – and expressed their excitement for the final encounter which will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on November 10. Mumbai Indians Demolish Delhi Capitals by 57 Runs to Book Final Berth.

With 140 runs in 16 overs, MI were already cruising towards a competitive score, but Pandya’s brief but effective cameo dented Delhi bowlers even further. He scored 37 runs off mere 14 deliveries as DC advanced to 200/5. He’s indeed raring to take the field in the final encounter as he wrote “One. More. Step” on Instagram while sharing one of his pictures. Rohit Sharma Pleased With Mumbai Indians’ Absolutely Perfect Performance.

Final Calling!!!

View this post on Instagram One. More. Step. @mumbaiindians 💙 A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Nov 5, 2020 at 10:48am PST

If Pandya dented Delhi Capitals with his destructive batting, Jasprit Bumrah was the wrecker-in-chief with the ball in hand. He spitted venom on a dead-looking Dubai track and recorded his career-best IPL figures – 4/14. His spectacular performance earned him the man-of-the-match award alongside the purple cap. While sharing a picture with his trophy, the Indian speedster wrote: “Grateful & ready for the final!”

Ready For The Ultimate Game!!

View this post on Instagram Grateful & ready for the final! A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1) on Nov 5, 2020 at 11:58am PST

Meanwhile, Mumbai will play the waiting game for now as Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad will wrestle for the second finalist spot. SRH and RCB will first lock horns in the Eliminator on November 6, and the winner will meet DC in the second Qualifier 2 on November 8. With as many as four days left for the ultimate encounter on November 10, Rohit Sharma’s men have decent time to relax and plot strategies.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2020 10:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).