While the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is underway, it seems like Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli also has an eye on the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final. The summit clash will be played between India and England at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton in July. During a recent interaction with The Grade Cricketer’s YouTube channel, RCB all-rounder Daniel Christian narrated a funny story featuring Kohli and Kiwi pacer Kyle Jamieson during the first week of their franchise training this season. Christian revealed how Kohli asked Jamieson to bowl at him with the dukes ball, and the New Zealand fast bowler denied him. India vs New Zealand, ICC World Test Championship 2021 Finals to be Held at Hampshire Bowl.

“Pretty cagey from Virat actually, right in the first week we were here. The three of us (Kohli, Christian and Jamieson) were sitting down after the nets, and these two were talking about Test cricket. Virat said: ‘So Jamie (Kyle Jamieson) have you bowled much with the Dukes ball?’ and they are talking about that stuff,” Christian said during the interaction while Jamieson was sitting best him. India Finish on Top of ICC World Test Championship Standings, Courtesy 3-1 Series Win Over England.

Continuing the story, the Australian all-rounder said: “Jamie says: ‘Yeah, I have a couple of them here, I will have a bowl leading in before I go over there’ and Virat says ‘Oh, if you want to have a bowl against me in the nets, I am more than happy to face’.”

“Jamie was like, ‘No chance I am going to ball at you!’ He would have looked at his release point and everything that he does with the Dukes ball!” Christian concluded as he and Jamieson laughed.

Watch Video:

Notably, Jamieson has emerged as one of New Zealand’s key pacers in Test cricket. So far, the tall and lanky pacer has scalped 36 wickets in six games. Moreover, Jamieson played a crucial role in guiding New Zealand to a 2-0 triumph in the home Test series against India last year. The speedster scalped nine wickets in two games in that series and will be aiming to replicate his heroics in the final clash against India.

Having faced Jamieson before, Kohli is aware of his prowess, and hence, he tried convincing the Kiwi pacer to bowl him with the dukes ball. Notably, the balls used in the India vs New Zealand series last year were Kookaburra, but dukes balls will be used in the WTC final with the clash taking place in England.

Meanwhile, RCB have made a magnificent start to the IPL 2021 season, winning five of their first six games. Both Jamieson and Kohli have been impressive, and the duo would aim to end Bangalore’s quest for the elusive title this season. However, the teammates will turn rivals in the WTC finals later this year, and their contest would be interesting to witness.

