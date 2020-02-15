Here’s How Vijay Mallya Reacted After RCB Launched New Logo Ahead of IPL 2020

Vijay Mallya trolls RCB (Photo Credits: Twitter)

For a while now, IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore has been in the new for the pages of their social media account had gone blank. The franchisee was trolled hilariously not only by the netizens and in the morning we told you Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah also trolled Bengaluru based franchisee. But even it former owner Vijay Mallya joined the party. He took to Twitter and posted a series of tweets and took a sly dig at Virat Kohli led RCB and said that he hopes the launch of the new logo would help them win the trophy. Jasprit Bumrah Hilariously Trolls RCB’s New Logo by Comparing It to His Bowling Action!

Mallya took to social media and replied to three of their tweets and each of them trolled the franchisee subtly. As one may know that the Royal Challengers Bangalore has not won a single title in the history of IPL so far. Mallya’s tweet came as a surprise to many as the fans surely didn’t expect this kind of a reaction from the former RCB owner. Check out the tweets below:

Great...but win the trophy ! — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) February 15, 2020

Congratulations. Hope this helps in winning the IPL https://t.co/fy54wt3mNH — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) February 15, 2020

Sure..Roar load like a Lion but bring the IPL trophy home to Bangalore. https://t.co/Ix3bhoOIlG — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) February 15, 2020

Talking about the latest logo, the team has retained the name Royal Challengers Bangalore and also the theme colour red is still a part of the theme. The team made an announcement of its logo on social media. The team had retained players like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel and others ahead of the auctions.