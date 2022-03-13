Mumbai Indians is the most successful team of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Mumbai-based franchise in the initial seasons of IPL was out of the scene until Rohit Sharma started leading the team in 2013 and clinched their first-ever IPL title that year. The franchise since then has been in the public eye and have won the most number of IPL titles; five, a remarkable accomplishment under captain Rohit Sharma. After Rohit Sharma joined the Mumbai Indians franchise in 2013, they sailed to the finals facing CSK and won their first IPL trophy. IPL Winners List: Season-by-Season Champions, Most Title Wins in Indian Premier League Ahead of 2022 Edition.

Since their 2013 IPL win, Mumbai Indians won the alternate finals of IPL until 2020, when they successfully defended the title. As already revealed, they won their second IPL title in the alternate year 2015, defeating CSK by 43 runs. Then again in an alternate final in 2017, Mumbai Indians with the breathtaking bowling by Mitchell Johson and Jasprit Bumrah, were miraculously able to defend the paltry total of 129 against Rising Pune Supergiants in final and won their third IPL Title.

In the 12th season of IPL, Mumbai Indians, after their startling performance throughout the group stage in 2019 and play-offs, were standing tall facing CSK third time in the finals of IPL. Once again, results weren’t surprising as Mumbai Indians won the final after Lasith Malinga’s blazing last over. It was MI's fourth title. How Many IPL Titles CSK Have Won? Check How Many Times Chennai Super Kings Won Indian Premier League.

MI IPL Title Wins

Winning Season 2013 2015 2017 2019 2020 Titles Won: 5

In 2020, Rohit Sharma’s team were the defending champions and this time they broke the jinx of not being able to defend the title and won their first ever consecutive final against Delhi capitals defeating them by five wickets. Since Rohit Sharma took over the charge from Ricky Ponting, the fate of MI changed completely and rose like a phoenix, became the successful team with the most number of IPL title wins.

