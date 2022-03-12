Chennai Super Kings (CSK) needs no introduction! It happens to be one of the most successful franchises in Indian Premiere League (IPL). And popular as well! MS Dhoni has been incharge of CSK since the inaugural season of the lucrative T20 league. Chennai Super Kings has had a mostly good experiences all through the IPL journey since 2008. CSK have played 12 seasons of Indian Premiere League out of 14. And have made it to the finals of IPL for a record of nine times and have appeared in most number of play-offs as well. Even so after being debarred for two years; 2016 & 2017 from the league, they reached finals for three out of four times post the ban. CSK overall, have got their hands on lucrative trophy four times becoming second team after Mumbai Indians to have won IPL most number of times. Let's take a brief trip back to all four wins of Chennai Super Kings in IPL. IPL Winners List: Season-by-Season Champions, Most Title Wins in Indian Premier League Ahead of 2022 Edition.

CSK won their first IPL title in 2010. They prevailed over Deccan chargers in semi finals which guaranteed them place into the finals. MS Dhoni-led side faced Mumbai Indians in the deciding game for title of IPL season 3. And won their first ever IPL by 22 runs.

CSK IPL Title Wins

Winning Season 2010 2011 2018 2021 Titles Won: 4

In 2011, CSK being the defending champions came back with rolled up sleeves and put off a tremendous show throughout the season. With the thrilling start of season in a game against KKR, it only got better and reached the finals of IPL 4. In the final match, CSK defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 58 runs. After their comeback from the ban for two years, CSK straightaway clinched the trophy in 2018 leaving all the naysayers baffled and fans proud. CSK met Sunrisers Hyderabad in the finals and emerged victorious. Most Wickets in IPL History: All-Time Highest Wicket-Takers in Indian Premier League.

CSK after having a miserable and worst ever season in IPL 2020 bounced back in style in 2021. CSK made it to the final of IPL 2021 against KKR and won the game by 27 runs to lift their fourth title. CSK starts IPL 2022 as the defending champions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2022 08:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).