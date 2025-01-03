India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Matches: After the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Australia, team India will be in action at home as they face the visiting England side. The England tour of India 2025 will comprise limited-overs fixtures only. The two sides will face off in five T20Is and three One-Day Internationals (ODIs). Meanwhile, you can download the PDF file of India vs England 2025 full schedule here, which has match timings in IST and venue details in IST. Indian Men’s Cricket Team Schedule in 2025: Upcoming Team India Matches Including IND vs PAK in ICC Champions Trophy, Asia Cup and Other Full Fixtures With Venues.

For the T20Is, young team India will assemble as they face an England squad which is a mixture of experience and young blood. Following the T20Is, the two sides will meet in ODI series which will be crucial as it follows the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. So, the ODI series will help both India and England prepare for the Champions Trophy 2025 which will be held in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Likely to be Rested For ODI Series Against England Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Report.

India vs England 2025 Full Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue 22 January 2025 1st T20I 07:00 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 25 January 2025 2nd T20I 07:00 PM Eden Gardens, Kolkata 28 January 2025 3rd T20I 07:00 PM Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot 31 January 2025 4th T20I 07:00 PM Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 02 February 2025 5th T20I 07:00 PM Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 06 February 2025 1st ODI 01:30 PM Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur 09 February 2025 2nd ODI 01:30 PM Barabati Stadium, Cuttack 12 February 2025 3rd ODI 01:30 PM Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

While Suryakumar Yadav is set to lead India in T20Is, Rohit Sharma will continue to lead the ODI side. India is expected to name the T20I and ODI squad in coming days and it will be interesting to see who makes it to the list. On the other hand, Jos Buttler will lead the England side in both T20Is and ODIs.

