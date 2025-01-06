India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Matches Live Streaming Online and Telecast in India: After the exciting Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Test series, the action now shifts to limited overs cricket as India takes on England in T20I and One-Day International (ODI) series at home. The England tour of India 2025 comprises five T20Is and three ODIs. And kicks off with the shortest format. Meanwhile, fans looking for the IND vs ENG live telecast channel and free live streaming online details can continue reading. India vs England 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs ENG T20I and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

The India vs England T20I series 2025 is set to begin on January 22 at iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The next four T20Is will be played on January 25, 28, 31 and February 02. The ODI series then starts on February 06 with the next two games on February 09 and 12. The ODI series will be an important one with ICC Champions Trophy 2025 set to begin in later half of February.

How to Watch India vs England 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Viacom18’s Sports18 holds the broadcast rights of India’s home matches and the channel has been providing live telecast of India’s international home games as well. However, the India vs England 2025 T20I and ODI series will not be available on Sports18. Instead, the India national cricket team vs England national cricket team matches will be available on Star Sports channels and it is due to the Reliance-Disney merger. Indian Men’s Cricket Team Schedule in 2025: Upcoming Team India Matches Including IND vs PAK in ICC Champions Trophy, Asia Cup and Other Full Fixtures With Venues.

How to Watch India vs England 2025 Free Live Streaming Online in India?

Now that Star Sports will provide live telecast of IND vs ENG 2025 T20I and ODI series in India, JioCinema will no longer provide the live streaming of India vs England matches. For IND vs ENG 2025 live streaming online fans will have to access Disney+ Hotstar website and mobile app. Whether Hotstar will provide IND vs ENG 2025 live streaming online for free or not it remains to be seen.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2025 12:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).