Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is currently underway and we have already entered the final week of the group stage. So far only defending champions Gujarat Titans have booked their place in the IPL 2023 playoffs. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi capitals have been knocked out. Apart from these three, the other seven teams (Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals) are still fighting for the last three spots. IPL 2023 Playoffs Schedule, Who Plays Who? Match Timings, Venues and Teams for Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2 and Eliminator.

The all-important Qualifier 1 match will take place on Tuesday, May 1. Meanwhile, the Eliminator match will happen on Wednesday, May 24. MA Chidambaram Stadium of Chennai (famously known as Chapauk Stadium) will be hosting both of these matches. Surely cricket fans are already eager to book their tickets to witness these important games. So, today in this article, let's take a look a how to book IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 and Eliminator match tickets online.

How to Buy IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 and Eliminator Tickets for Chepauk Stadium

The wait for the fans is finally over as IPL has already announced how the fans will be able to buy tickets for the IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 and Eliminator matches online. According to IPL's official post on Twitter, fans can buy online tickets for IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 and Eliminator matches on PayTM and PayTM Insider. The ticket sale has already gone live at 12 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, May 18. Spectator Watches IPL 2023 Match on Mobile Phone Inside Stadium, Fans Come Up With Hilarious Reactions.

Gujarat Titans have already booked their place in Qualifier 1 and are the only team to qualify for IPL 2023 playoffs so far. Teams like Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore have a chance to finish in the top two and everything will be decided on the final round this weekend.

