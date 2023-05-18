Lucknow Super Giants recently defeated Mumbai Indians in their last Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Tuesday, May 16. Interestingly during the match, a spectator was spotted sitting inside the Ekana Cricket Stadium but enjoying the match on mobile instead of watching the match from ground zero. A video of this incident has started to surface on the internet. The video has already sparked a meme fest on Twitter. 'Don't Want a Wicket?' Fans React to Delhi Capitals’ Dropped Catches and Missed Run Outs During PBKS vs DC IPL 2023 Match.

Hilarious

Suhagraat pe porn dekh rha💀 — Raman Jain (@JamanRain) May 17, 2023

Some People Never Change

Same Vibe with Mobile

Same vibe with mobile 😜👇🏻😜👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/wVfCLB0d7u — 🇮🇳 Nitish राष्ट्रवादी 🇮🇳 (@niteish21) May 17, 2023

Watching Closeup

closeup dekh raha hain 😂😂😂 — creative-dude (@vaibs79) May 18, 2023

Went on a Free Ticket?

Free ki ticket Mein Gaya hoga match dekhne🤣🤣🤣🤣 — 🏏  (@INDYEAH_) May 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)