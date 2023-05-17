The wait is finally over for fans, who would b able to purchase tickets for the IPL 2023 playoffs online! Tickets for the IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 and Eliminator at the MA Chidambaram Stadium are set to go live on May 18 at 12:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) on PayTM and PayTM Insider. Moreover, RuPay cardholders will have early access to the tickets till stocks last. Gujarat Titans have already qualified for the IPL 2023 playoffs and will compete in Qualifier 1. IPL 2023 Playoffs Schedule, Who Plays Who? Match Timings, Venues and Teams for Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2 and Eliminator.

IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 and Eliminator Tickets Online

The WAIT is about to get over 🥳 📍 Chennai 📢 Tickets for the #TATAIPL Qualifier 1 & Eliminator go 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 tomorrow at 𝟭𝟮 𝗣𝗠 🙌 🗓️ Mark your Calendars folks 😎#Qualifier1 | #Eliminator pic.twitter.com/9J1tmJ1t6y — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)