Stakes will be very high when India and Australia lock horns in the second T20I of the three-match series. The encounter takes place at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday (December 6). After losing the ODI series 1-2, Virat Kohli’s men started the T20I series well – winning the first game by 11 runs. Hence, a victory in the second T20I will seal the series for them. At the same time, it’s a do-or-die encounter for the home team, and they must leave no stones unturned to come on top. Meanwhile, if you are looking for IND vs AUS 2nd T20I live streaming online and on which channel the T20 match will be telecast live, you can continue reading. India vs Australia 2nd T20I 2020, Rain Forecast & Weather Report From Sydney.

Luck indeed played a crucial role in India’s triumph in the first game. Ravindra Jadeja played a fiery cameo, but he sustained a concussion while batting which proved to be a blessing in disguise for the visitors. Yuzvendra Chahal came as his concussion substitute and dented Australia further with a three-wicket haul. However, Jadeja has been ruled out of the remaining two T20Is with Shardul Thakur replacing him. On the other hand, Australia don’t have many things to worry about, and they’ll be backing themselves to make a comeback in the next game. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at how to watch the match in India. India vs Australia 2nd T20I 2020 Preview.

On Which TV Channel India vs Australia 2nd T20I 2020 Live Telecast is Available?

Sony Pictures Networks holds the official broadcast rights of the India tour of Australia 2020-21. The network will broadcast games live on its sports channels. Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 will telecast the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2020 live on TV in SD and HD as well. DD Sports will telecast the match live on DD Free Dish and DTT platform.

India vs Australia 2nd T20I 2020 Live Streaming Online on Sony LIV App

As Sony Pictures Networks holds the telecast rights in India, its OTT platform SonyLiv will provide live online streaming of the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2020. Apart from it, Sony’s sports channels are available on Jio TV and Airtel Xstream mobile apps as well.

Squads:

Australia: D Arcy Short, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade(w), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Alex Carey, Daniel Sams, Andrew Tye, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis

India: KL Rahul(w), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer, Mayank Agarwal, Navdeep Saini

