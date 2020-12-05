India and Australia are all set to take on each other in the second T20I against each other at the Sydney Cricket Ground on December 6, 2020, Sunday. India won the first T20I and are leading the three-game series with 1-0. Yuzvendra Chahal was the one who stood out with his performance as he scalped three wickets. Australia will be looking forward to making a comeback in the tournament. A win here would mean that India would walk away into the T20I series. Now in this article, we shall bring to you the playing XIs, key battles several other things that you need to know ahead of the second match. IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2020: Nathan Lyon Replaces Cameron Green in Australia T20 Squad.

IND vs AUS T20Is Head-to-Head

India and Australia have played in 21 T20Is against each other. India leads the head to head record with 12 wins while Australia has won eight matches. One match between the two got washed away due to rains. In 10 T20I matches between these two teams played in Australia, India has won six of those with Australia winning just four.

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2020 Key Players

KL Rahul who scored a half-century in the first T20I match and Yuvendra Chahal will hold the key to success for team India. For Australia, Aaron Finch and Moses Henriques could make an immense contribution to the team.

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2020 Mini-Battles

With three wickets in his kitty in the first T20I, we could have an interesting battle between Henriques and KL Rahul. Adam Zampa vs Virat Kohli will once again be the contest to watch out for.

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2020 Venue

Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney will host the first match of the series. Crowds will once again be allowed in the stadium during the match, though it will in limited numbers.

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2020 Match Timings

The India vs Australia 2nd T20I will be a day-night encounter. The match will start at 01:40 pm Indian Standard Time (IST), which means 07:10 PM as per the local time.

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2020 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Sony Pictures Networks holds the official broadcast rights of India tour of Australia 2020-21. The second T20I will be telecast live on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1, Sony Ten 3 and its HD channels. The live online streaming of the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I will be available on Sony’s OTT platform SonyLiv.

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2020 Likely Playing XIs

India Probable Playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan

Australia Probable Playing 11: D Arcy Short, Aaron Finch(c), Matthew Wade(w), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Mitch Swepson, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins

