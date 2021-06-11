Islamabad United would be raring to get back to winning ways when they take on bottom-placed Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League, on June 11, Friday. The match would be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. United went down to Lahore in their very first match after the resumption of the tournament and are currently placed third in the league table, with six points from five games. Quetta on the other hand managed to clinch just one victory in the five games that they have played so far in the first leg of the competition. Sports News | PSL: Rashid Khan 'broke Our Back' Says Zalmi's Shoaib Malik After Loss to Qalandars

The inclusion of the big-hitting Andre Russell would indeed be a boost to them as they would want to start afresh with a win against Islamabad United. Lahore are the current table-toppers in the competition with 10 points.

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2021 Match Time and Schedule in India

The Pakistan Super League match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on June 10 IST, 9:30 PM (Indian Standard Time).

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, 2021 Match Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2021 clash on Sony Sports network. Sony Ten 1 SD, HD TV channels will provide the telecast of the PSL game. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the live action on online platforms as SonyLiv, the official OTT platform of Sony Spots will provide the online streaming of the Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators clash.

