In the match number 23 of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 Quetta Gladiators lock horns with defending champions Islamabad United. For the second consecutive day Islamabad United will be in action as they continue to lead the PSL 2025 points table and team standings. Meanwhile, if you are looking for IU vs QG PSL 2025 live streaming online and telecast details, then scroll down. Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: How Can PZ Finish in Top Four on Pakistan Super League Points Table?.

Islamabad United suffered their second defeat of the PSL 2025 as they lost to Peshawar Zalmi. Despite the second consecutive defeat, Islamabad United continues to be on top of the PSL 2025 points table. Quetta Gladiators, on the other hand, are placed third on the team standings with four wins from seven games.

IU vs QG PSL Streaming

Seasoned experts ki critical insights aur mazaydar tajziye dekho in The Dugout! 🤩 Stream post match analysis 🏏 from 11th April to 19th May LIVE on the Tamasha app. Download now: https://t.co/VcNGRihVGI 🤳🏻#AbDekhTamasha #DugOutExperts #HBLPSLX #ApnaXHai pic.twitter.com/0BfBsC9B2H — Tamasha (@tamasha_digital) April 14, 2025

Date, Time and Venue of Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 Match

Leaders Islamabad United will clash against Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2025 match today (May 3). The IU vs QG PSL 2025 match will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, and commence at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Mohammad Amir Adds A Fiery Twist to His 'Pushpa' Celebration, Runs Pointing Towards Viv Richards After Dismissing Babar Azam For the Second Time in PSL 2025 (Watch Video).

How To Watch Live Telecast of Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Match in PSL 2025?

Sony Sports were the official broadcasting rights of the Pakistan Super League 2025 in India; however, after the Pahalgam terror attack, Sony Sports Network decided to drop live telecast viewing options of PSL 2025 matches in India. For IU vs QG PSL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

Where to Watch Free Live Streaming of Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Match in PSL 2025?

FanCode owned the live streaming rights of the Pakistan Super League 2025 matches in India. However, FanCode pulled out and decided not to provide online viewing options of PSL 2025 matches in India. However, will be able to watch Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 streaming on the Tamasha app.

