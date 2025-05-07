PSL 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: In a table-toppers affair, leaders Quetta Gladiators will be locking horns with Islamabad United in the 26th Pakistan Super League 2025 match. The Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 match will be the ninth game, for both concerned sides in the ongoing competition. Hosts Islamabad United are currently placed second in the PSL 2025 points table. Quetta Gladiators have 11 points so far in PSL 2025, while Islamabad United have 10 points. Peshawar Zalmi Beat Islamabad United by Six Wickets in PSL 2025; Mohammad Ali, Babar Azam, Maaz Sadaqat Help Former Champions Down Shadab Khan and Co.

Ahead of the Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 match, both sides are in contrasting forms. Islamabad United, who had won their first five Pakistan Super League 2025 matches in a row, have lost all their last three games. Quetta Gladiators, who looked shaky at the start are unbeaten in their last five matches. QG have an exciting NRR of +0.906.

When is Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Islamabad United will face Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2025 on Wednesday, May 7. The IU vs QG PSL 2025 match is set to be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2025?

Earlier, Sony Sports had the official broadcasting rights of the Pakistan Super League 2025 in India. Sony Sports Network has decided not to live broadcast PSL 2025 matches in India. Fans in India, hence, won't be able to watch the IU vs QG PSL 2025 match live telecast on their TV channels. For Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 online viewing options, read below. Quetta Gladiators Beat Islamabad United by Two Wickets in PSL 2025; Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Nawaz Hand Defending Champions Third Consecutive Defeat.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2025?

FanCode had the live streaming rights of the Pakistan Super League 2025 matches in India. However, FanCode pulled out and decided not to live-stream any of the PSL 2025 matches in India. Although fans in India will be able to watch Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 live streaming on the Tamasha app.

