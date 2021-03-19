Bangladesh will play New Zealand in the first ODI match of a three-match ODI series. New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match will be played at the University Oval in Dunedin on March 20 (Saturday). Hosts New Zealand will be playing their first bilateral ODI series in over a year while Bangladesh recently thumped West Indies 3-0 in their last ODI series. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, live streaming online and other match details for the New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match, please scroll down for all details. NZ vs BAN ODI Series 2021: Ross Taylor To Miss First ODI Against Bangladesh Due to Injury.

New Zealand and Bangladesh have met 35 times in ODI history and the former hold a convincing lead having won 25 of those meetings. Bangladesh have only won one of their eight ODI series meetings against New Zealand. Kane Williamson’s men have also won each of their last two completed ODI series but were beaten by Australia in the opening match of a three-game ODI series before the series had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Which TV Channel New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st ODI 2021 Live Telecast is Available?

Unfortunately, New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match will not be live telecast in India as there are no broadcasters available for Bangladesh’s tour of India 2021. In Bangladesh, fans can watch the NZ vs BAN 1st ODI match on Gazi TV.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st ODI 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans looking for the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match should visit the FanCode app to catch the live-action. Fans will, however, have to pay a nominal subscription fee to watch the match live in India.

Squads

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Tom Latham(w/c), Will Young, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Mark Chapman.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal(c), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Naim, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Rubel Hossain.

