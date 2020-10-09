Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 23. The game will be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on October 9, 2020. RR is led by Steve Smith, while DC play under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer. Rajasthan lost to Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous game, while Delhi defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their last encounter of IPL season 13. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for RR vs DC, IPL 2020 live streaming online in India along with free live telecast on TV. RR vs DC IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Rajasthan Royals failed to chase down the target of 194 runs against MI in their previous game as they got restricted to 136 runs in 18.1 overs. On the other hand, DC registered a thumping victory over RCB by 59 runs in their previous game of IPL 2020 as they posted a total of 196/4 in 20 overs and in reply RCB managed to score 137/9. Marcus Stoinis played an unbeaten knock of 53 runs from 26 balls in that game. RR vs DC IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy XI.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

RR vs DC match in IPL 2020 will be held on October 9 (Friday). The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah and it has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the RR vs DC match on Star Sports channels. To watch the IPL 2020 clash with Hindi commentary tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels while Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be live telecasting the match with English commentary. Fans can also follow live action of Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match online with Disney+ Hotstar live streaming the game for its online fans.

