Rajasthan Royals will take on Delhi Capitals in match 23 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 9, 2020 (Friday). Both teams are on the opposite end of the team standings with RR being the bottom two while DC in the top two. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of RR vs DC in IPL 2020 can scroll down below for more details. RR vs DC IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy XI.

Rajasthan Royals are on a three-game winless run but return to a stadium where they won both of their games this season and will be hoping that they can turn around the recent run of the result. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals are one of the most consistent sides this campaign and have a chance to move to the top of the points table with a win. The two teams have met 20 times in the competition with RR holding an 11-9 head-to-head record over DC. RR vs DC Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 23.

RR vs DC Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 22 on Star Sports TV Channels

Fans can follow the live action of Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for IPL 2020 in India. Son fans can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels to live telecast the match with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the RR vs DC clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

RR vs DC Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 22 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the RR vs DC match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, have to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO and Airtel are also providing free Hotstar subscription on select plans.

