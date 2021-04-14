Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to return back to winning ways when they play Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 6 of IPL 2021. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (SRH vs RCB) match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 14 (Wednesday). Sunrisers Hyderabad faced defeat in their opening match of IPL season 14 and lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs. Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other, beat defending champions and five-time winners Mumbai Indians by four wickets in their opening match. Meanwhile, fans searching for how to watch the live telecast and free live streaming online of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (SRH vs RCB) match should scroll down for all details. SRH vs RCB IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

Kane Williamson is fit and available for Sunrisers Hyderabad after missing the first game while Devdutt Padikkal has also recovered from COVID-19 and is likely to make the RCB playing XI for this game. Harshal Patel was the star for RCB in the opening game against Mumbai Indians whit his five-wicket haul limiting the champions to 159 which RB chased down in the final ball of the match with Patel hitting the winning runs. SRH vs RCB Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 6.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Time and Schedule in India

SRH vs RCB match in IPL 2021 will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 14 (Wednesday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

IPL 2021 Live Score

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (SRH) vs RCB) match live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Telugu/HD, Star Sports Tamil/HD, Star Sports Kannada/HS and Star Sports Bangla/HD channels on television. Fans wanting to watch the SRH vs RCB IPL 2021 match online can catch the live action on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as the website. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the game live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps respectively.

