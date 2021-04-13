Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will hope to ride the momentum when they play Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 6 of Indian Premier League (IPL) season 14. RCB started their IPL 2021 campaign with a two-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai Indians while Sunrisers Hyderabad were beaten by Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening match. SRH vs RCB match in IPL 2021 will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 14 (Wednesday). David Warner will want to lead his side back to winning again while Virat Kohli will hope for his side to win consecutive matches. SRH vs RCB Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 6.

Dream11 fantasy fans would want to pick a perfect fantasy XI for the SRH vs RCB IPL 2021 match and win exciting prizes. Fans should continue reading to find out who can be your best pick as captain and vice-captain for the SRH vs RCB match when you select your fantasy team for this game. Notably, the selection of captain and vice-captain is crucial when it comes to earning rewards in Dream11. Captain fetches you 2x points, while for vice-captain, you get 1.5x points and picking the right players for these two slots while making your fantasy team could make all the difference. Here are the two suitable players for the slot. SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 6.

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Glenn Maxwell

The Big Show was the game-changer for RCB in their win against Mumbai Indians. His score of 38 from 28 deliveries kept RCB ahead of the required run-rate during the middle period and eventually took them to victory. Maxwell’s innings was studded with three boundaries and two maximums. Maxwell looked at home in the number 4 position. He did not bowl against Mumbai but his off-spin can prove to be handy in Chennai when RCB player Hyderabad. He is a perfect fit to be picked as the captain for the game.

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Jonny Bairstow

Bairstow batted at No 4 for Sunrisers Hyderabad against KKR and was still their second-highest run-scorer in the match. He scored 55 from 40 deliveries before being removed by Pat Cummins. Bairstow’s 92-run stand with Manish Pandey kept SRH in the chase and it was his dismissal then ended Hyderabad’s hopes of chasing down the score. He is in great form and should be made the vice-captain for this match.

SRH vs RCB Probable Playing XI

SRH Likely Playing XI: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma

RCB Likely Playing XI: Virat Kohli (c), Rajat Patidar, AB de Villiers (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2021 10:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).