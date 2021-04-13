Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will play Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match number six of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Royal Challengers Bangalore beat defending champions Mumbai Indians in their opening game while Sunrisers Hyderabad lost to Kolkata Knight Riders. Virat Kohli-led RCB will want to carry the momentum while David Warner’s SRH will want to bounce back. Meanwhile, take a look at the SRH vs RCB head-to-head (H2H) records, key players and mini-battles for the match, likely playing XI and live telecast and live streaming online details for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challenger Bangalore (SRH vs RCB) IPL 2021 match. SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 6.

SRH vs RCB Head-to-Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad lead the head-to-head records between both teams. SRH and RCB have played each other 18 times in IPL history and Sunrisers have won 10 of those matches while Bangalore were victorious in seven games and one match produced no result.

SRH vs RCB IPL 2021 Match 6, Key Players

Jonny Bairstow and David Warner will be the key players for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Bairstow hit a half-century in the defeat against KKR but Warner was out for a cheap score. Eyes will be on the SRH captain. Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers will be the key players for RCB. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

SRH vs RCB IPL 2021 Match 6, Mini-Battles

Rashid Khan vs Glenn Maxwell and Yuzvendra Chahal vs Jonny Bairstow will be the key battles to watch out for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match.

SRH vs RCB IPL 2021 Match 6 Venue and Match Timing

The SRH vs RCB match in IPL 2021 will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) with toss scheduled to be held at 07:00 pm.

SRH vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Since Star Sports is the official broadcaster of IPL 2021, all matches will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Fans can watch the live telecast of the SRH vs RCB match live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla. Disney+Hotstar, Star’s OTT platform will provide the free live streaming online of the SRH vs RCB match on the Hotstar app as well as on the website. Users, however, will have to pay a nominal subscription fee to watch the live streaming.

SRH vs RCB IPL 2021, Likely Playing XIs

SRH Likely Playing 11: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma

RCB Likely Playing 11: Virat Kohli (c), Rajat Patidar, AB de Villiers (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal

