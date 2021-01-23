The International Cricket Council has beaten the likes of other major apex bodies such as FIFA and FIBA to become the top-performing sports federation on social media. The ICC has a strong presence on the internet as its social media handles are among the most popular and engaging accounts in the sporting world. Imran Khan Voted as the 'Best Captain' in a Poll Conducted by ICC, Beats Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers & Meg Lanning.

Alistair Hogg, the Digital Content Manager of ICC (International Cricket Council) confirmed the news via his social media. Hogg posted on his Twitter, stating that the ICC have been rated as the top sports federation on social media by reputed management consulting firm, BCW Sports (Burson Cohn & Wolfe Sports).

The @ICC has been rated the top sports federation on social media by @bcwsport 🚀 We're reaching more people, earning higher quality engagements & rapidly growing cricket's already significant digital footprint. A huge thanks to our fans + our team for continuing to deliver! 👊 pic.twitter.com/Egbs4qQqbL — Alistair Hogg (@alistairjhogg) January 21, 2021

The ICC has the most number of followers among several sporting federations around the world. The apex cricketing board has over 59 million followers and is followed by FIFA (37.7 million), FIBA (12.2 million). The International Cricket Council is also one of the three non-Olympic international federations in the top 10.

3 of the 10 most followed IFs are non-Olympic. Surprised? Find more interesting facts and figures about last year's performances in the digital sphere in the 2020 BCW International Sports Federations Social Media Ranking. Access full #IFRanking📊🔗https://t.co/0KCyIkUz7r pic.twitter.com/d93csK962M — Burson Cohn & Wolfe Sports (@bcwsport) January 19, 2021

This is the fourth time Burson Cohn & Wolfe Sports have published their International Sports Federations Social Media Ranking. The ranking aims to capture the social media footprint of international sports federations and provide insightful takeaways of how different content leads to different outcomes.

