Imran Khan won the Best Captain poll which was conducted by the ICC. The International Cricket Council has posted a tweet on social media where they have asked the fans to pick the best captain among three other names. Apart from Virat Kohli, Pakistan’s former captain Imran Khan, South Africa’s AB de Villiers and Meg Lanning are the other names which have been nominated. The poll was posted on January 12 and the Indian cricket captain was running neck-to-neck along with Pakistan’s former captain Imran Khan. As of now, social media is full of tweets which had 'Vote for Kohli' trending on social media.

While writing the story, Virat Kohli had 46.2 per cent votes whereas, the former Pakistan captain Imran Khan had 47.3 per cent votes. AB de Villiers bagged six per cent of votes and Lanning got 0.5 per cent votes. Soon the poll caught the eye of the netizens and the trend had more than 11,000 tweets. Various celebrities from India also urged the fans to chip in with their votes. Check out the final result below.

Who would you rate as the best among these giants? — ICC (@ICC) January 12, 2021

Here's the entire thread.

Captaincy proved a blessing for some extraordinary cricketers 🧢🏏 Their averages improved as leaders 📈 You decide which of these ‘pacesetters’ were the best among these geniuses! pic.twitter.com/yWEp4WgMun — ICC (@ICC) January 12, 2021

Apart from these tweets, the ICC also posted the latest Test rankings where Steve Smith surpassed one spot ahead of Virat Kohli. Kane Williamson leads the list.

