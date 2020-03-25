ICC Test Championship 2019–21 Final Could Be Postponed Amid Coronavirus Crisis

ICC Test Mace (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Doubts remain over the upcoming sporting events scheduled this year as the world continues to battle coronavirus crisis. The Tokyo Olympics 2020, the major sporting event of the year, has been postponed to 2021 as of now. In cricket world, all bilateral series till mid-April have been cancelled and Indian Premier League 2020 is nearing cancellation as well. With COVID-19 virus scare increasing chances are tournaments scheduled towards the end of this year could well be postponed or cancelled. ICC World Test Championship 2019–21 Points Table Updated.

Interestingly, the coronavirus crisis is also likely to affect tournaments early next year. Following coronavirus outbreak, doubts remain over the inaugural ICC Test Championship final. The ICC Test Championship 2019-21 final is scheduled to be held at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London from June 10-14, 2021.

In the buildup to the final, nine out of 12 Test teams are required to face six teams in a bilateral series consisting of matches between two and five. The coronavirus pandemic is likely to affect some of the bilateral series, which could be postponed and thus it will eventually result in the deferment of ICC Test Championship 2019-21 final. T20 World Cup 2020 'Postponement' Likely to be Discussed During ICC's Teleconference Meeting on March 29 Amid Coronavirus Scare: Report.

"At present, the ICC are considering the options available to us regarding the World Test Championship and no decisions have been taken," an ICC spokeswoman was quoted as saying by the Sydney Morning Herald.

However, before the ICC Test Championship 2019-21 final, the game's governing body would have to deal with ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020, which is scheduled in Australia in October-November. Chances are the tournament could be postponed if coronavirus outbreak persists.