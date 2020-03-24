T20 World Cup 2020 'Postponement' Likely to be Discussed During ICC's Teleconference Meeting on March 29 Amid Coronavirus Scare: Report

T20 World Cup 2020 will be held in Australia (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Coronavirus has resulted in lockdown almost across the globe. Most of the sports events for coming one month have been either postponed or cancelled. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earlier decided to postpone Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL) till April 15. There is a strong possibility that the league will be further delayed. ICC T20 World Cup 2020 is scheduled in Australia in October-November this year. Though there is some considerable time left, the T20 World Cup could be the subject of discussion during the ICC's meeting, which will be held via teleconference on March 29. Asia Cup 2020 to Be Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic?

As per The New Indian Express report, the cricket's covering body is likely to have at least preliminary discussions on the fate of the T20 World Cup during the 18-member Board of Directors' teleconference. The meeting was originally scheduled for three days in Dubai but following the coronavirus outbreak, it was restructured as a one-day teleconference. BCCI Cancels Conference Call With IPL Franchise Owners Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

This year's T20 World Cup will be the seventh edition of the tournament. For the first time, Australia will host the T20 World Cup. Interestingly, the eighth edition of the tourney will be held in India in 2021, and it could hinder the postponing of the T20 World Cup 2020.