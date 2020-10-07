Mankading has again become a topic of debate among cricket fans as Ravichandran Ashwin didn't opt the controversial way of dismissal during the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The veteran off-spinner had the chance to run out Aaron Finch at the non-striker's end, but he instead chose to leave the Aussie star with a warning. Fans were shocked as the same Ashwin ran out Jos Buttler in IPL 2019 and never expressed any regrets over the dismissal. Many believed that Ashwin didn't use the opportunity due to DC's head coach Ricky Ponting's stand on mankading. Ravi Ashwin Hands Mankad Warning to Aaron Finch During RCB vs DC Dream11 IPL 2020 Match in Dubai.

On several previous occasions, the former Australian captain called Mankading against the 'spirit of the game.' However, Ponting's view on this topic didn't impress Iceland cricket as they took a cheeky dig at the DC head coach. While sharing a picture of MS Dhoni stumping out AB de Villiers, Iceland cricket shared Ponting's s false quote which says: "This is so unsporting of MS Dhoni. He does it all the time. The batsman only came out of his crease by a short margin and he didn't mean to. Dhoni should be giving the batsman a warning and then let him carry on batting." Ravi Ashwin Issues ‘First and Final Warning’ to All Batsmen.

“This is so unsporting of MS Dhoni. He does it all the time. The batsman only came out of his crease by a short margin and he didn’t mean to. Dhoni should be giving the batsman a warning and then let him carry on batting.” — Ricky Ponting pic.twitter.com/fMBZ3tYPda — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) October 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Ashwin later clarified that his warning to Finch was his first and last in 2020. He even tagged Ponting in his tweet, informing him not to blame him later. Well, the tournament is still a long way to go, and it will be interesting to see if Ashwin will use Mankad or not.

