Ravi Ashwin and Mankading have a history! The spinner created a controversy when he implemented Mankading against Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler while playing for Kings XI Punjab in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. Now in the IPL 2020, Ashwin, who plays for Delhi Capitals, was seen giving Making warning to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opening batsman Aaron Finch. Thankfully, Ashwin didn’t opt for the controversial form of dismal and instead handed just a warning. Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian Batsman To Score 9000 Runs in T20s, Achieves Feat During RCB vs DC IPL 2020 Match.

The incident took place during Ashwin’s first over. Interestingly, the spinner picked wicket of another RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal in the same over, handing Delhi Capitals the first wicket. Few balls before the dismissal Ashwin avoided Mankading Finch and let him go with just a warning.

DC head coach Ricky Ponting was all smiles in dugout as Ashwin warned Finch. Interestingly, ahead of the IPL 2020 Ponting termed Mankading a ‘cheating’ and had directed DC players to refrain from it.

Ashwin's Makad Warning to Aaron Finch

“When it happened last year, immediately I addressed it with our team because once it happened once in the IPL I felt that every team was going to try and exploit the same thing,” Ponting had told cricket.com.au.

“So we sat down as a group and I told our boys and the leaders in our team were on board as well and we agreed we weren’t going to do that, we weren’t going to play that way. If it looked like a batsman was cheating and deliberately pinching a yard or two at the non-striker’s end we would stop them and would warn them and make sure they kept coming back into their crease.”

Ricky Ponting's Reaction

What is Mankading in Cricket?

Under current ICC laws, a bowler can run out a batsman at the non-striker’s end before delivering the ball if he is out of his crease. Law 41.16 states: ‘If the non-striker is out of his/her ground from the moment the ball comes into play to the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the bowler is permitted to attempt to run him/her out’.

