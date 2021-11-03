Ticking all the boxes was the primary aim of the Indian cricket team as they took on Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup 2021. Hosted at the Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium, the fixture was no less of a do-or-die assignment. Fortunately, everything seemed to work in favour of the Indian team. Openers were on fire, the middle order chipped in and also the bowlers took wickets at regular intervals. The aim was to win the game with the highest of margins to stay alive in the contest. In the end, India walked away with a 66-run win. In this article, we shall bring to you the stat highlights of the game, but before that, let's have a look at how the match panned out for both teams. IND vs AFG Highlights of T20 World Cup 2021.

The coin once again did not go in favour of Virat Kohli and Afghanistan opted to bowl. But the openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma looked in the mood to be blazing guns. The two gave a stunning partnership of over 100 runs. K L Rahul and Sharma also scored half-centuries. The others including Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya also were on fire. With this, team India notched up the highest score in the T20 World Cup 2021 as the scoreboard read 210 runs. On the other hand, Afghanistan kept losing wickets but kept the scoreboard ticking. But that was surely not enough for the team to win the game. Now, let's have a look at the stat highlights of the match below.

#KL Rahul scored 13th half-century

#KL Rahul slammed his first half-century in T20 World Cup.

#210 runs is the second-highest total for India in the history of the T20 World Cup.

#A total of 210 runs is the highest score in the T20 world cup 2021.

#Rohit Sharma scored his 23rd half-century in T20.

#Ravi Ashwin made a comeback to T20s after 2017.

India still stays in contention for the semi-finals. However, the Men in Blue will have to win their remaining games comprehensively and also they will want New Zealand to lose one of their games.

