After a bad start in the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian team will be looking for a win as they take on Afghanistan at the Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. In this live blog, we shall be bringing to you the live updates of the match. But before that let's have a quick look at the preview of the game first. A lot is at stake for the Men in Blue as they lost to Pakistan by 10 wickets and then against New Zealand by 8 wickets. Now with three more games to go, they need to win all three comprehensively. India vs Afghanistan Live Telecast on DD Sports and Ball-by-Ball Commentary on All India Radio, India vs Afghanistan Live Telecast on DD Sports and Ball-by-Ball Commentary on All India Radio, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 33.

Also, the team would be hoping for New Zealand to lose a game which would increase their chance for the semi-finals. On the other hand, Afghanistan has been buoyant this World Cup. they have not shied away from playing fearless cricket. The team has played three games so far in the Group stage and has lost only one of them. They registered a 130 run win against Scotland and however, in the following match they played against Pakistan and lost by 5 wickets.

However, they won against Namibia by 62 runs. So overall they have had quite a good time in the T20 World Cup 2021. It would be interesting to see how the game pans out for both sides.