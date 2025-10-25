Mumbai, October 25: India batter Shreyas Iyer has been taken to hospital for further evaluation after sustaining an injury to his left rib cage while fielding during the ongoing third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, said the BCCI. The incident occurred in the 33rd over of Australia’s innings when Alex Carey miscued a short ball from seam-bowling all-rounder Harshit Rana. Stationed at backward point, Iyer sprinted back with the ball swirling overhead and launched himself full length to complete a tumbling catch near deep third man. Virat Kohli Overtakes Kumar Sangakkara To Become Second-Highest Run-Scorer in ODIs, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025.

The effort gave India a crucial wicket, but Iyer remained on the ground clutching his left side in visible discomfort. After that, with support from team-mates and physio Kamlesh Jain, Iyer walked off the field and didn’t come back for the remainder of the innings, as Australis were bowled out for 236 in 46.4 overs.

“India batter Shreyas Iyer has sustained an injury to his left rib cage while fielding at the Sydney Cricket Ground. He has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation and assessment of his injury,” said the BCCI in an official update.

Iyer’s injury comes as a setback for India, with the right-handed batter having shown strong form in the series with the bat as the side’s vice-captain, including hitting 61 in the second game in Adelaide. Rohit Sharma Slams His 33rd Century in One-Day Internationals, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025.

His fitness will be closely monitored ahead of the team’s upcoming assignments, as India are also slated to play ODIs against South Africa and New Zealand at home in coming few months. For now, Iyer will not be expected to bat in India’s chase, as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are treating a sell-out Sydney crowd to stellar batting show by registering their respective fifties.

