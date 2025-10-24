Australia have already won this three-match ODI series against India, having attained victory in the first two. Now, with a mission to whitewash the Men in Blue, the Aussies will be entering the field for the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 on Saturday, October 25. Team India were horrible in the first match, as the hosts clinched a seven-wicket win. The second one was a closer outing, but the Aussies still managed a two-wicket victory. When is IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs Australia Match Preview.

The India national cricket team will be eyeing nothing but a victory at all costs to avoid the whitewash. Captain Shubman Gill and co. have a big task cut out in Sydney next. For the Australia national cricket team, it should be an opportunity to implement some experiments in the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025, having already got the series decided in their favour.

Sydney Weather Live Updates for IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025

The India vs Australia 3rd ODI 2025 match is scheduled to be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. The match will be played on Saturday, October 25, starting at 9:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). As per the weather forecast, it is good news for the cricket fans. The sky appears clear with no signs of rain, so a game uninterrupted by rainfall could be expected. The temperature is also expected to be pleasant for the game of cricket, at around 20 to 18 degrees Celsius. Rohit Sharma Laughs At Gautam Gambhir's Joke About Retirement After Opener Slams Half-Century During IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

Sydney Cricket Ground Pitch Report for IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025

The SCG surface does offer some assistance to the spinners, as the game progresses, if the line and length is maintained. Otherwise, the pitch is expected to be batting-friendly like always. Pacers might find it tough at the Sydney Cricket Ground during the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025.

