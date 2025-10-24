The highly anticipated One-Day International (ODI) series between the world champions, Australia national cricket team, and the ICC number one-ranked team, India national cricket team, have been all one-way traffic with Mitchell Marsh and co winning the first two matches of the ongoing three-match series, and gaining an unassailable 2-0 lead. The IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 will give the Shubman Gill-led Men in Blue a chance to avoid a series whitewash and ensure a good send-off to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who might be making their final international tour Down Under. Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis Return To Australia's Squad For IND vs AUS T20I Series 2025; Marnus Labuschagne Released Ahead of Final ODI.

A major concern for India in this IND vs AUS ODI series has been the lack of runs from batters, including Virat Kohli, who scored successive ducks, and the inability to claim wickets by bowlers in crunch moments. Apart from Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, all others have failed to get starts, let alone make 50s/100s, while the all-rounders, too have been unable to contribute across departments, making Kuldeep Yadav's exclusion questionable. The pacers have failed to make any impact, including both Mohammed Siraja and Harshit Rana. Management might rope in Prasidh Krishna for the dead rubber and bring in Yadav for a Nitish Kumar Reddy.

On the other hand, Australia have showcased all-round skills, with their young ones stepping up to the plate, with experienced players underperforming. The bowling unit have been the guiding force for Australia, curbing India's star-studded line-up, led by Josh Hazlewood. It will be interesting if Marsh and team management opt to make a change to their winning combination, giving rest to Hazlewood, who has been included in T20Is as well.

When is IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 Match?

The India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team 3rd ODI 2025 is scheduled for October 25. The IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 will be hosted at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney and will commence at 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

What is The IND vs AUS H2H Record in ODI Cricket?

The India National Cricket Team and Australia National Cricket Team have faced each other in 154 One-Day Internationals. Australia have the upper hand in IND vs AUS ODI head-to-head, winning 86 while India have had 58, and 10 have ended in a no result.

Who Are the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 Match Key Players?

Player Name Rohit Sharma Matthew Short Xavier Bartlett Arshdeep Sharma Shreyas Iyer

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 Likely Playing XI

India Likely XI vs AUS: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Australia Likely XI vs IND: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey(w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis

