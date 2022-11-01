India (IND) will cross swords with their Asian counterpart Bangladesh (BAN) in the 35th match of the ongoing T20I World Cup 2022 on 2 November (Wednesday) at Adelaide Oval. The match will commence at 01:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs BAN T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. India vs Bangladesh Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs BAN Cricket Match in Adelaide

After two consecutive wins, India lost their third match in the Super 12 stage to South Africa by 5 wickets on Sunday. The loss against Proteas has foiled the smooth sail of India into the semi-finals and thus requires men in blue to win their upcoming match to move a step further in the race to qualify for the next round. Meanwhile, Bangladesh are in third place on the points table after a thrilling win against Zimbabwe on Sunday. For Bangladesh, the upcoming match against India is equally important to keep their hopes in the race for semis alive.

IND vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Litton Das (BAN) could be taken as our wicket-keeper.

IND vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Virat Kohli (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND) and Afif Hossain (BAN) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team.

IND vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - Hardik Pandya (IND), Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) and Axar Patel (IND) could be our all-rounders.

IND vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Arshdeep Singh (IND), Taskin Ahmed (BAN) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND) could form the bowling attack.

IND vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Litton Das (BAN), Virat Kohli (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Afif Hossain (BAN), Hardik Pandya (IND), Shakib Al Hasan (BAN), Axar Patel (IND), Arshdeep Singh (IND), Taskin Ahmed (BAN), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND).

Suryakumar Yadav (IND) could be named as the captain of your IND vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Arshdeep Singh (IND) could be selected as the vice-captain.

