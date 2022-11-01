India and Bangladesh have hopes of making it to the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals and will be aiming to take a step towards it when they face off against each other 2022 Super 12 Group 2 encounter. The clash will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on November 02, 2022 (Wednesday) at 01:30 pm IST. Ahead of the clash, we take a look at the IND vs SA head-to-head record in T20Is along with likely playing XI and other things. Adelaide Weather Forecast for India vs Bangladesh: Bureau of Meteorology, Australia Predicts 60% Chance of Rain on November 2 During IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2022 Clash.

India and Bangladesh have had a decent campaign so far and will be aiming for a win in this clash. A victory will see either side move up in the table and a step closer to semifinal qualification. Meanwhile, a defeat will see them in need of a victory in their final fixture and depend on results elsewhere to go their way.

IND vs SA Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

The teams faced each other 11 times in the T20Is. India have dominated this fixture and lead the head-to-head record with 10 victories. Meanwhile, Bangladesh only have a solitary win to their name.

IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 Key Players

Key Players Virat Kohli (IND) Suryakumar Yadav (IND) Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) Taskin Ahmed (BAN)

IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 Likely Playing XI

IND Likely Playing 11: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik/Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravi Ashwin/Axar Patel, Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh.

BAN Likely Playing 11: Najmul Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Yasir Ali, Affif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mossadek Hossein, Hasan Mahmud.

