India will aim to bounce back in the four-match Test series after a shambolic defeat in the first game when they host England in the second Test in Chennai. India vs England 2nd Test will be played from February 13 to 17. India were beaten by 227 runs in the first Test at the same venue. It was the team’s first Test match defeat at home since 2017 and their first home defeat to England since 2012. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy game fans looking for all tips and predictions to pick the best playing XI for the IND vs ENG 2nd Test match should scroll down for all details. IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2021: Axar Patel Available for Selection, Washington Sundar Up Against Kuldeep Yadav for Third Spinner's Slot.

England dealt a massive blow in their preparation for the second Test after strike bowler Jofra Archer was ruled out with an elbow injury. According to a media release from the England cricket board, Archer experienced pain in his right elbow and was given a painkilling injection. He is expected to be fit for the third Test – a day-night fixture – in Ahmedabad. India, in contrast, had some good news as Aaxar Patel was fit again and available for selection after missing the first due to a knee issue. Ahead of the India vs England second Test, take a look at the ideal Dream11 team. India vs England, 2nd Test 2021 Match Preview: Mike Gatting Expects Virat Kohli and Co to Fight Back (Watch Video).

India vs England 2nd Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper- You can pick a maximum of four wicket-keepers in your fantasy playing XI. We will pick only one wicket-keeper for this Test. Rishabh Pant (IND) will be the ideal choice for the wicket-keeper’s role.

India vs England 2nd Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen- Fans can select from a minimum of three to a maximum of six batsmen. We suggest picking Joe Root (ENG), Virat Kohli (IND) and Shubman Gill (IND) as your three specialist batsmen.

India vs England 2nd Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders- You can select a total of four all-rounders in your Dream11 team. We will choose Ben Stokes (ENG), Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) and Washington Sundar (IND) as the three all-rounders.

India vs England 2nd Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers- you can pick four to six bowlers in your Dream11 team. Dominic Bess (ENG), Jack Leach (ENG), Jasprit Bumrah (IND) and James Anderson (ENG) as the bowlers for this fantasy team.

India vs England 2nd Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Rishabh Pant (IND), Joe Root (ENG), Virat Kohli (IND), Shubman Gill (IND), Ben Stokes (ENG), Ravichandran Ashwin (IND), Washington Sundar (IND), Dominic Bess (ENG), Jack Leach (ENG), Jasprit Bumrah (IND) and James Anderson (ENG).

We will select Virat Kohli (IND) as the captain of this Dream11 fantasy team while his teammate Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) can be made the vice-captain.

