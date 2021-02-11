February 11, 2021: Mike Gatting, the former England captain, is looking forward to the second Test between India and England at Chennai. “This next match is going to be very important,” he said following England’s 227-run victory in the first Test at Chennai, with captain Joe Root getting 218 in what was his 100th Test appearance. “England are in good order and are very confident but we know the Indians have got a lot of fight in them,” he said while talking to the Youtube channel Niche Sports. IND vs ENG T20I Series 2021: Liam Livingstone Recalled As England Names Squad for T20I Series Against India.

“There’s lots of good players on both sides. Rahane hasn’t got a run in this match but he’s due for a few. Virat is looking in good form. Gill looks a good player. Sharma hasn’t got a run yet. There’s so much talent in both these sides and there are match-winners,” he said. Gatting was also all-praise for Joe Root, who scored a double hundred at Chennai.

Back in 1984-85, both Gatting and his teammate Graeme Fowler had scored double centuries in a victory at Chennai. Speaking about Root, Gatting said, “He obviously has been working on his game. Simple as that – there is no other way of doing it. You talk about why was Sachin Tendulkar so good? Why is Virat Kohli so good? They practice hard whether it is their fitness or technique. They are always looking to improve themselves all the time.”

England are also fashioning a rotation policy where one out of either Stuart Broad or James Anderson play in a Test match. However, Anderson’s performance in the second innings at Chennai has created a good selection headache. “I should be very interested to see if they rest him for the second Test match or they continue with him. That’s going to be an interesting conundrum,” Gatting said.

The second Test between India and England starts on Saturday, February 13 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. It is a landmark game because the crowd will be welcomed back to the stadium – albeit at 50 per cent. Media too will be allowed to cover. All eyes will be on India as they eye a comeback in the series.

