After a cracking start, New Zealand (NZ) will be all set to take on India (IND) in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday, 27 November at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The important clash is scheduled to kick off at 07:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction NZ vs IND ODI face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. India faced an opening defeat by 7 wickets against New Zealand on Thursday. The batting looked fine with major contributions from skipper Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer and an impactful cameo by Washington Sundar in putting up a decent target of 306 runs. India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs NZ Cricket Match in Hamilton

However, it was the bowling that couldn't defend the total and cost men in blue the first ODI. New Zealand were 88 for 3 at one stage after debutant Umran Malik scalped two and Shardul Thakur took one wicket. Later, Kane Williamson partnered with Tom Latham to amass 221 runs together and rob a win against India. With a couple of new and young pacers on the side, the Indian bowling department might still take some time to track down how to get to grips with the old ball. Whereas, Shikhar Dhawan will make sure that the concern is addressed sooner and the team bounces back in the next match.

NZ vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Tom Latham (NZ), Devon Conway (NZ), Sanju Samson (IND) could be taken as our wicket-keepers.

NZ vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Kane Williamson (NZ), Shikhar Dhawan (IND), Shreyas Iyer (IND), Glenn Phillips (NZ) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

NZ vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Washington Sundar (IND) could be our all-rounder. India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI 2022, Hamilton Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Seddon Park

NZ vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Tim Southee (NZ), Arshdeep Singh (IND) and Yuzvendra Chahal (IND) could form the bowling attack.

NZ vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Tom Latham (NZ) could be named as the captain of your NZ vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Devon Conway (NZ) could be selected as the vice-captain.

