New Zealand defeated India in the 1st ODI and now India and New Zealand are set to clash in the second of the three-match ODI series. The India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on November 27, 2022 (Sunday) as both side aim for a win. Ahead of the IND vs NZ 2nd ODI, we take a look at the Hamilton weather, rain forecast and the pitch report. India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs NZ Cricket Match in Hamilton

Considering both India and New Zealand are contenders for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India. The 50-over mega event is in less than a year’s time and both teams started their preparation of building a squad eyeing for it. India lost the first ODI of the series thanks to a brilliant partnership between Kane Williamson and Tom Latham and they will look forward to make a strong comeback in this game and bring the series on level terms. Virat Kohli Recalls Innings Against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Calls it 'A Blessed Evening'

Hamilton Weather

There is Possibility of Rain Interruption During IND vs NZ 2nd ODI (Accuweather.com)

The weather in Hamilton on November 27, 2022 doesn’t look too exciting for the fans. The temperature will be around 16 to 18 degrees Celsius with the chances of precipitation in the afternoon. As per the forecast, the day is going to be cloudy and there is chances of a sizeable 10.7 mm rain for 4 hours with a 19 percent chance of thunderstorm. The conditions will be windy and cold.

Seddon Park Stadium Pitch Report

Like other pitches in New Zealand, the strip at Seddon Park historically worked really well for the batters. The true nature of the pitch helps the batters get good value of their shots. With both teams scoring 300 plus runs in the 1st ODI, we can expect a similar run fest at Seddon Park.

