With series on line India faces home side South Africa in the second One-Day International (ODI). The teams stay in Paarl as Boland Park continues to host them in the second ODI. India come into the game having lost the seres opener. Despite the dejection, the Men in Blue will be buoyed to do well. Expect not many changes with India more likely to stick to same playing XI that was used in the first ODI. South Africa too have no reason to tinker with the winning combination, unless there are injury concerns.

Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen carried their good form from Test series and went on to score respective centuries in the first ODI. The duo took the game away from visitors and never allowed them to make a comeback with the ball at least!

India have their work cut out and try to stay alive in the series. For Proteas it is an excellent opportunity to take an unassailable lead in three-match series. For fans it is going to be an exciting clash of ODI cricket.

India Squad: KL Rahul(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad.

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Zubayr Hamza, Kyle Verreynne.