India and South Africa will have different objectives when they meet each other in the third T20I match of the five-game series, The IND vs SA 3rd T20I clash will be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh on June 14, 2022 (Tuesday). Ahead of the encounter, we bring you IND vs SA head-to-head record in T20Is, likely playing XI and other things you need to know. India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I 2022 Stat Highlights: Heinrich Klaasen Steals the Show With SA Bowlers As Proteas Double Series Lead.

It was a similar story in the second game as South Africa chased down the target set by India. The Proteas have now doubled their series lead and will be hoping to win it when they play next. Meanwhile, the Men in Blue, who were on a 12-game winning run before this, will look to get back into the series.

IND vs SA Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

The two teams have met each other 17 times in the shortest format of the game. India leads the head-to-head with nine wins while South Africa have won eight.

IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2022 Key Players

Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer will be the key players for India while David Miller and Kagiso will have a huge role to play for South Africa. India vs South Africa T20I Series 2022: Key Players to Watch Out for from Both the Squads.

IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2022 Mini Battles

In the IND vs SA 3rd T20I game, Hardik Pandya vs Dwaine Pretorious will be an interesting battle to watch apart from David Miller vs Harshal Patel.

IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2022 Venue and Match Timing

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh on June 14, 2022 (Tuesday). The 3rd T20I is scheduled to begin at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 06:30 pm.

IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the India vs South Africa match live on Star Sports channels. The IND vs SA 3rd T20I match will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. Fans looking for how to watch the IND vs SA 3rd T20I live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2022 Likely Playing XIs

IND Likely Playing XI: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan/Umran Malik.

SA Likely Playing 11: Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klassen (wk), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorious, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje.

