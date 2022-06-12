If it was David Miller in the first game, it was Heinrich Klaasen in the 2nd T20I as South Africa overcame a timid Indian total to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday, June 12. Klaasen, originally named as a replacement for an injured Quinton de Kock showed why he loved playing against India with a spectacular 81 off 46 deliveries after the bowlers restricted India to just 148/6. With this result, South Africa have a 2-0 lead and are just one win away from sealing a massive series win.

Chasing just 149 to win, India put the Proteas in a sea of trouble with three wickets in the powerplay. But Klaasen, who came in to bat at number five, stitched a 64-run stand with skipper Temba Bavuma (35). Then a 51-run partnership with David Miller (20*) sealed the outcome of the game. What was more impressive about his game was the fact that he cleared the fence with ease, hitting five sixes and seven fours in his knock,

Among the bowlers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was clearly a class apart as compared to others, with figures of 4/13 in his four overs. Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal got the other two wickets but it was another forgettable performance from the leg-spinner, who has not been at his best yet. South Africa got home with 10 balls to spare.

Batting first, India were off to the worst possible start when they lost out-of-form opener Ruturaj Gaikwad in the first over of the match. The Proteas pacers continued to impress by hitting the right lengths and not giving much away. But Ishan Kishan continued his good form as he kept scoring at a good pace. But a short ball from Nortje ended his 21-ball stay at the crease, which yielded 34 runs with two fours and three sixes. Shreyas Iyer, batting at three, found it tough to get going initially but helped India not lose too many wickets with a 35-ball 40. Had it not been for Dinesh Karthik (30*) and Harshal Patel (12*), India could have had something well below 130. But the duo pushed a late flourish, in the end, to ensure India had something to bowl for.

Here are some stat highlights of the match:

#Heinrich Klaasen scored his fourth T20I fifty.

#His 81 is now the highest by a South Africa batter against India in T20Is.

#This was India's seventh consecutive defeat to South Africa across formats in 2022.

#Barabati Stadium hosted an international match for the first time after three years.

#Kagiso Rabada completed 50 T20I wickets.

India now would have to play out of their skins if they aim to save the series, when the third T20I is played in Vizag on Tuesday, June 14. South Africa on the other hand, will want to continue in a similar manner and hope to seal the series on Tuesday.

