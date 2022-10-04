South Africa ended the series on a high as they defeated India by 49 runs in the third and final T20I game of the series. It was a dominant performance by the visitors as they produced clinical displays with the bat as well as the ball. Rilee Rossouw played a sensational knock as the hosts were left wanting more from their fielding effort. Mohammed Siraj Steps on Boundary Rope After Completing a Catch, Concedes Six; Leaves Deepak Chahar Angry (Watch Video).

After being asked to bat first, South Africa got off to a flyer as despite losing Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw stitched a sensational partnership with the latter scoring his maiden century to guide the Proteas to a 200+ score. In reply, India lost wickets early and were not able to get back into the game.

IND vs SA 3rd T20I Stat Highlights

# Quinton de Kock completed 2000 Runs in T20Is

# De Kock is the second South African after David Miller to achieve this feat

# Quinton de Kock is now South Africa's leading run-scorer in T20Is

# Quinton de Kock scored his 13th T20I fifty

# Rilee Rossouw scored his maiden T20I century

# Lungi Ngidi completed 50 wickets in T20I cricket

This was the final match for both teams ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia. Both teams will meet again as they are drawn together in the Super 12 group. India and South Africa will have hopes of winning the showpiece event and will play warm-up matches before the start of the competition.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 04, 2022 11:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).