Bengaluru, March 9: A 20-year-old woman from Florida has been arrested after authorities alleged she knowingly allowed her newborn baby to drown shortly after giving birth at her home. Anne Mae Demegillo was taken into custody on Friday and charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to conduct a welfare check at around 4 a.m. after a person contacted authorities, claiming Demegillo had sent messages revealing she had been secretly pregnant and unexpectedly gave birth. The messages reportedly suggested the baby had been born alive but that something had happened afterward. US Shocker: Woman Kills Man With Metal Hammer in Florida, Leaves 'PEDO Touches Children' Note on Victim's Body; Arrested.

When deputies arrived at her home, Demegillo told them she had not realized she was pregnant until she experienced severe abdominal pain around 3 a.m. on Thursday. She said she delivered the baby in the toilet of her bathroom. According to investigators, Demegillo later placed the newborn in a duffel bag in her closet, believing the infant had died. US Shocker: Woman Kills Foster Son by Sitting on Him After He Warned To Report Abuse in Indiana, Gets 6-Year Jail Term.

Authorities said she then attended a theatre performance in New Smyrna Beach and, after returning home, buried the infant in her backyard. Detectives later concluded that she had knowingly allowed the newborn to drown in the toilet.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly described the case as a heartbreaking tragedy for the community. He also reminded residents that Florida’s Safe Haven Law allows parents who cannot care for their newborns to safely surrender them at hospitals, fire stations or law enforcement agencies. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Collin Rugg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

