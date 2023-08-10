The third T20I between India and West Indies saw India emerging victorious by seven wickets to stay alive in the five-match series. The performers of the match were Suryakumar Yadav who slammed a match winning knock of 83 and Kuldeep Yadav who bagged three crucial wickets. However, the talking point of the match was when India captain, Hardik Pandya scored the winning runs instead of letting left-handed batsman, Tilak Varma to complete his fifty. Following Pandya’s decision to hit the winning runs, the Indian captain was slammed for it as fans said that he “denied” Varma from scoring his second T20I fifty. Amid all, now a viral video has surfaced wherein Hardik Pandya can be reportedly heard asking the left-handed batsman to finish the match. 'Could Have Let the Kid Get to the Milestone' Fans Slam Hardik Pandya for ‘Denying’ Tilak Varma Half-Century in India vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2023.

Hardik Pandya's Advice to Tilak Varma

