India continued their dominance in the shortest international format as they defeated West Indies by 88 runs in the 5th T20I game in Florida. With this victory, Rohit Sharma's men brought a winning end to the series sealing it 4-1. It was yet another sensational all-round display by the Men in Blue on this tour. IND vs WI: Ravi Bishnoi Spins a Web As Dominant India Crush West Indies by 88 Runs in Fifth T20I, Clinch Series 4–1.

After electing to bat first, riding on a brilliant half-century by Shreyas Iyer, India managed to post a target of 189 runs for the hosts to chase. In reply, West Indies batters once again faltered with Indian spinners Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel taking wickets between them to lead their team to a routing win.

IND vs WI 5th T20I Stat Highlights

# India recorded their 16th win in 2022 - more than any other calendar year

# This was the first time that spinners have taken all 10 wickets in a T20I innings

# Ravi Bishnoi registered his best figures (4/16) in T20I cricket

# Shreyas Iyer scored his maiden T20I half-century

# The batter has surpassed 1000 runs in T20I cricket

# Nicholas Pooran completed 50 catches in International cricket

India will take a number of positives from this series meanwhile West Indies look to find the right combination as both the teams aim to emerge as champions in the upcoming edition of the T20I World Cup.

