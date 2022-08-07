A completely dominant performance by India saw them thrash West Indies by 88 runs in the fifth and final T20I in Florida on Sunday, August 7. Defending 189 to win, India bowled out West Indies for just 100 runs in 15.4 overs. Ravi Bishnoi was the star for India as he spun a web around the Windies batters, scalping four wickets in 2.4 overs while conceding just 16 runs. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav too chipped in with three wickets apiece as India signed off from their tour of West Indies on a high.

Check Scorecard:

